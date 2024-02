Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager - replacing Roy Hodgson who's stepped down.

The Austrian was most recently at Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the Europa League in 2022 and has signed a contract until 2026.

Former England boss Hodgson said it was a "prudent time for the club to make a change".

The 76-year old was taken ill during a training session last week and is still recovering in hospital.