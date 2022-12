History has been made at the World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco are the first ever African side to make it through to the semi-finals thanks to a 1-0 win over Portugal today.

Youssef En-Nesyri (pron: En-e-seri) with the goal from a header in the 42nd minute.

They'll meet the winner of England and France next.

They meet at 7-o'clock this evening.