Hewick Wins King George the 6th Chase In Dramatic Circumstances

Dec 26, 2023 16:58 By radiokerrynews
Hewick Wins King George the 6th Chase In Dramatic Circumstances
Gerri Colombe and Jack Kennedy winners of the Gr.1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase. Down Royal. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 11.11.2023
Hewick has won British chasing's winter highlight The Ladbrokes King George the 6th Chase at Kempton Park in seemingly improbable circumstances.

Rounding up this and the rest of the action is Rupert Bell.

Rupert Bell was on commentary duty for the big race.

The winning trainer, John "The Shark" Hanlon gave his reaction to Hewick's victory.

Winning jockey Gavin Sheehan spoke to Racing TV's Tom Stanley.

Last season's Champion Hurdler Constitution Hill confirmed his status as the most exciting horse in the sport with an effortless victory in Kempton's Christmas Hurdle on Tuesday.

The 12/1-on shot came home 9 and half lengths ahead of Rubaud.

Trainer Nicky Henderson gave his reaction to another breathtaking display by his star horse.

