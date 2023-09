Jenni Hermoso claims the Spanish football federation's demonstrating a "strategy of division and manipulation" by calling up Women's World Cup winners who've said they're on strike.

She was the player kissed by Luis Rubiales, who's since resigned as its president.

Hermoso - who was not included in the latest squad - says it's clear "nothing has changed" because a boycott's been ignored.

She says they'll continue "fighting" the federation.