Healy new Galway Under 20 Hurling manager

Fergal Healy has been confirmed as Galway’s new under-20 hurling manager having spent the past two seasons managing their minor team.

He’s been handed a three-year term.

Galway legend Joe Canning - who worked with Healy with the minor panel - will step-up as well, along with James Skehill, Eamon Cleary and Padraic Duddy.

Advertisement

=====

All Ireland winner with Limerick, Shane Dowling has been appointed as the county’s new minor hurling manager.

He will replace Evan Loftus, who takes over the Limerick Under 20's side after one season in charge of the minors.

Advertisement

Dowling won an All-Ireland with Limerick in 2018, but was forced to retire in 2020 due to knee injuries.