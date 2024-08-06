Harrington’s Olympics final edging ever closer

The famous Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland Garros is the venue for Kellie Harrington’s date with destiny tonight.

The Dubliner is aiming to become the first ever Irish boxer to win gold medals at successive Olympic Games.

China’s Yang Wenlu is her opponent in the lightweight final, and they’re due in the ring just after 10pm.

The Irish squad of Lara Gillesopie, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Alice Sharpe set a new national record in the Women’s Track Cycling Team Pursuit.

However, their time of 4-minutes, 12-point-4-4-7 seconds saw them place ninth of ten, missing out on the first round proper by just under quarter-of-a-second.

Light winds in Marseille forced the Men’s Dinghy medal race to be postponed.

They’ll try again tomorrow.

Carlow’s Finn Lynch qualified in tenth position, and can finish no higher than eighth.

The men’s 15-hundred metres final is the centrepiece of tonight’s athletics action at the Stade de France.

Earlier today, both Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley missed out on spots in tomorrow’s 400-metre semi-finals as they failed to advance from the repechage.

Sophie O’Sullivan and Sarah Healy are left to depend on tomorrow’s repechage in the Women’s 15-hundred, following seventh place finishes in their respective heats.

18-year old Jake Passmore narrowly missed out on a semi-final place in the 3-metre springboard diving.

His six-dive total left him in 21st, with only the top-18 making it through.

There was disappointment for Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle in the Individual Showjumping Final.

Shane Sweetnam, on board James Kann Cruz placed 22nd, with a total of 12 faults.

Coyle and his horse Legacy retired having collected 16 faults.