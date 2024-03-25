Advertisement
Sport

Harrington win Hoag Classic in California

Mar 25, 2024 08:22 By radiokerrysport
Harrington win Hoag Classic in California
Padraig Harrington is celebrating another victory on the Champions Tour.

The Dubliner birdied his final two holes to win the Hoag Classic in California overnight.

Harrington's final round of 69 saw him finish on 14-under-par overall - one shot clear of Thongchai Jaidee in second.

Leona Maguire ended the week in a tie for 13th on four-under-par at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California.

The Cavan native was five shots behind Nelly Korda, who took the title after a play-off victory over Ryann O'Toole.

Seamus Power's final round of 76 saw him drop to three-under-par on the final day of the Valspar Championship.

That left him in a tie for 26th - nine shots off the winner, Peter Malnati.

