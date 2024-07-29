Advertisement
Sport

Harrington starts title defence with victory

Jul 29, 2024 16:55 By radiokerrysport
Harrington starts title defence with victory
Share this article

Kellie Harrington will box for a medal on Wednesday, after winning her lightweight last-16 bout this afternoon.

The Tokyo gold medalist beat Italy’s Alessia Mesiano by unanimous decision.

=====

Advertisement

Ireland’s Liam Jegou was narrowly denied a medal in the men’s C1 Canoe final this evening.

He placed seventh overall, but if not for a 2-second penalty at his last gate, Jegou would have taken silver.

Gold there went to Nicolas Gestin of France.

Advertisement

====

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove are second overall after six races of the Men’s Skiff.

Six races remain before Thursday’s medal race.

Advertisement

====

Ireland will play Australia in tonight’s quarter-finals in the Women’s Rugby Sevens.

Ireland concluded their group campaign with a 19-14 loss to the same opposition this afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight’s game kicks off at 9.30, Irish time.

====

Austin O’Connor and his horse Colorado Blue finished 17th in the Individual Showjumping final.

Advertisement

====

Ireland will have two swimmers in finals action tonight.

Mona McSharry will be in lane-5 for the 100-metre breaststroke final, having qualified second-fastest.

That final’s in the pool at 8.25, Irish time.

Just under an hour before that, Ellen Walshe competes in the final of the 400-metre individual medley.

She was seventh-quickest in this morning’s heats.

Danielle Hill will compete in the first of this evening’s two semi-finals in the 100-metre backstroke.

And Daniel Wiffen posted the fastest time across this morning’s 800-metre freestyle semi-finals, and he’ll swim for a medal tomorrow night.

=

Ireland are through to this evening’s quarter-finals of the Women’s Sevens.

They concluded their pool campaign with a 19-points to 14 defeat to Australia this afternoon, and could face the Aussies again tonight.

==

Rowers Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey are into the semi-finals of the Women’s Lightweight Double Scull after winning their repechage.

While - the men's hockey team fell to an agonising 2-1 defeat to Australia.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sainz to drive for Williams
Advertisement
Kerry v Bohemians fixed for 4 on Sunday 18th August
Sugrue denies rumours of Williams move
Advertisement

Recommended

Vaping extremely damaging to teeth warns Kerry dentist
Kerry v Bohemians fixed for 4 on Sunday 18th August
Sugrue denies rumours of Williams move
Gardaí appeal for information after items and cash valued at over €1,500 stolen from Tralee home
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus