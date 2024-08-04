Harrington qualifies for another Olympics final

Boxer Kellie Harrington has booked her progress into another Olympic lightweight final.

She defeated Beatriz Ferreira by a split decision in a repeat of the Tokyo Games final three years ago.

That semi final victory means the Dubliner will fight to defend her gold medal on Tuesday and is guaranteed a least silver medal.

Rhys McClenaghan made history and won Ireland's first ever Olympic gymnastic medal after he claimed gold in the final of the Men’s Pommel Horse.

The Newtownards man suffered heartbreak in Tokyo in 2021 after his finger slipped in his routine.

However, it was McClenaghan's day as Ireland win their third gold medal of the games and their fifth medal overall.

It's also the first time Ireland has had 3 different Olympic champions at the same Games.

Ben Healy produced Ireland’s best ever performance in the Men’s Road Race to finish 10th after being in medal contention for much of the race.

Ryan Mullen finished back in 60th place.

Rory McIlroy is in touching distance of the leaders after the third round in the Men’s Golf.

He’s on 10-under par after a round of 66 today to leave himself 4 shots off the lead.

Shane Lowry also shot a 5 under round of 66 to move onto 5 under par all round and in a tie for 24th.

Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm will go into the final day with the lead on 14 under par.

In the sailing, Eve McMahon finished 13th in Race 6 which leaves her on 17th overall in the Women’s Dinghy in Marseille

In the men's event, Finn Lynch finished 7th in race 6 and is lying in 15th position overall.

Madison Corcoran is through to the Kayak Cross Heats with a 2nd place finish in her repechage.

Liam Jegou and Noel Hendrick won both their repechages and both will progresses to the heats.

On the track, Cathal Doyle won his 1500 metre repechage to book his place in the semi finals.

Luke McCann and Andrew Coscoran failed to finish in the top three and won't progress.

Daniel Wiffen is looking to secure his second gold medal of the Paris Games.

The Armagh man goes in the final of the 1500 metre Freestyle after half 5 this evening.

He's looking to add to the 800 metre gold medal from earlier in the week.

After Ireland's best ever performance in the Men's Cycling Road Race yesterday, we're hoping for another good performance in the women's event.

Megan Armitage will wear the green in the race which kicks off at 1pm.