Sport

Harrington in contention at Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 12, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Harrington in contention at Schwab Cup Championship
Padraig Harrington is in contention at the halfway point of golf's Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The three-time major winner is 12-under-par after carding a second-round 64.

Steven Alker leads into the weekend at 13-under while Darren Clarke is three-under.

Stephanie Meadow is five-shots off the lead heading into today's second-round at the Pelican Women's Championship.

Meadow will tee off from three-under-par with Maria Fassi of Mexico holding a one-stroke advantage ove the field at 8-under.

Leona Maguire is one-over ahead of her second-round.

