Harrington five shots clear at Schwab cup

Padraig Harrington has a five shot lead ahead of the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship this evening.

The Dubliner fired a superb third round 62 to fly out in front in Arizona.

He leads New Zealand's Steven Alker in second while Darren Clarke is in a tie for 21st on 4 under par.

A win in the season ending tournament today would be Harrington's fourth on the Champions Tour this year.

The three time major winner will return to the course at half 7 this evening.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow will start today's final round of the Pelican Women's Championship five shots off the lead.

The Irish pair are tied for 13th on 5 under par after yesterday's second round.

Meadow heads out on course for her final round at ten to 4 Irish time while Maguire tees off 20 minutes later.

American Allisen Corpuz leads by one in Florida at 10 under par.