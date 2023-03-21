Advertisement
Sport

Haaland out for Euro qualifiers

Mar 21, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Norway's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia with a groin injury.

He picked up the problem in City's FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley at the weekend.

