Group draw made for County Hurling Championship

May 27, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrysport
The groupings for the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship are

Group 1; St.Brendan's, Ballyduff, Causeway
Group 2; Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Dr.Crokes
Group 3; Lixnaw, Crotta O'Neills, Ballyheigue

