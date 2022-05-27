Group draw made for County Hurling Championship

The groupings for the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship are
Group 1; St.Brendan's, Ballyduff, Causeway
Group 2; Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Dr.Crokes
Group 3; Lixnaw, Crotta O'Neills, Ballyheigue
Advertisement
The groupings for the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship are
Group 1; St.Brendan's, Ballyduff, Causeway
Group 2; Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Dr.Crokes
Group 3; Lixnaw, Crotta O'Neills, Ballyheigue
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus