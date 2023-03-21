Griezmann considering retiring

Antoine Griezmann's reportedly mulling over his international future after being overlooked for the role of France captain.

Manager Didier Deschamps opted to give the armband to forward Kylian Mbappe following the retirement of Hugo Lloris.

Reports in France claim that 32-year-old Griezmann is 'upset and hurt' by the decision and may follow Raphael Varane and Lloris by ending his France career.

Deschamps' team come to Dublin for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland on Monday - also missing injured Paul Pogba