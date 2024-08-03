Gold for McClenaghan | Olympics evening update

Rhys McClenaghan has won a gold medal in the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics.

It's Ireland third gold medal of the games.

Daniel Wiffen cruised through his heat of the men's 15-hundred metres this morning.

The Armagh man was the fastest qualifier and will return to the pool tomorrow shortly after 5.30 to compete for his second gold medal.

Meanwhile, Mona McSharry has hinted that this might be her final Olympic Games.

The Sligo native won bronze in the 100m Breaststroke on Monday but suggested she may not participate in the LA Games in 2028.

The 23 year old made the comment after breaking the Irish record alongside the women's relay team in the 4 by 100 metre heats this afternoon.

Tonight, Kellie Harrington will look to upgrade her guaranteed lightweight bronze medal.

She faces Beatriz Ferreira in a repeat of the Tokyo Games final three years ago.

====

Ben Healy and Ryan Mullen are both competing in the Men's Cycling Road Race which is underway.

Remco Evenepoel has taken the gold medal for Belgium, France's Valentin Madouas will take home the silver.

====

Rory McIlroy is in touching distance of the leaders after the third round in the Men's Golf.

He's on 10-under par after a round of 66 today to leave himself 4 shots off the lead.

Shane Lowry also shot a 5 under round of 66 to move onto 5 under par all round and in a tie for 24th.

Xander Schauffele has now taken the outright lead on 14 under par with Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood back on 13-under.

====

In the sailing, Eve McMahon has finished 13th in Race 6 which leaves her on 17th overall in the Women's Dinghy in Marseille

In the men's event, Finn Lynch finished 7th in race 6 and is lying in 15th position overall.

====

Madison Corcoran finishes 4th in Round 1 of the Women's Kayak Cross and is into this evening's repechage at 5:05pm

Liam Jegou and Noel Hendrick compete in round-1 of the Men's event later this hour.