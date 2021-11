It's a big of day county championship football action today in the Kingdom.

First up at 2 o'clock it's Gneeveguilla versus Skellig Rangers in the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Final.

Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney is the venue and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport.

Gneeveguilla Manager, Seanie O'Leary told Joe O'Mahony about what he's expecting from Skellig Rangers while outlining some injury challenges in his own panel.