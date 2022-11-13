Gneeveguilla successful at All Ireland Scór

A Chairde, Kerry GAA and particularly Gneeveguilla club enjoyed a wonderful day in Castlebar Co Mayo today Saturday 12th at the All-Ireland finals of senior Scór.

Mark O Leary won the Solo Singing with a wonderful rendition of Gary McMahon’s song The Hills around Listowel and their Set Dancing troupe also won the final - both achievements attained in very high standards of competition.

Dancing for G’guilla we’re Joan Brosnan, Kellie O Sullivan, Rachel and Ailing McGillicuddy, Chas Collins, Conor Crowley, Kieran Browne and Pat Murphy.

Commiserations to Churchill Quiz team who were pipped by one mark into fourth place

In addition, Spa’s Anne Mangan received a national award in recognition of long services to Scór and Cultural activities - this award is presented to one provincial person each year.

Comhgardeas to all who represented Kerry with such pride and distinction.