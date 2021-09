The long-awaited 2020 Kerry Petroleum County Junior Premier Football Final pits Gneeveguilla against Ballydonoghue this weekend.

Austin Stack Park is where the sides will do battle from 6pm on Sunday.

Gneeveguilla Manager, Seanie O'Leary has been speaking to John Drummey.

Dermot O'Connor is the Ballydonoghue manager.