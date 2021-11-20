Gneeveguilla Are County Junior Premier Club Champions

Gneeveguilla are the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Champions for 2021 with a 0-12 to 0-09 win over Skellig Rangers after extra time in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

In what was a nervous opening for both teams, Skellig Rangers held a 3 point lead over Gneeveguilla after 13 minutes of the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Final.

The first point for Gneeveguilla didn’t come until Conor Herlihy found the target in the 16th minute.

Skellig Ranger moved further ahead with two more points after the first water break.

Conor Herlihy was the man who inspired Gneeveguilla with 2 more points in quick succession around 27 minutes into the game and they managed to finish the half a point behind.

Half Time: Skellig Rangers 0-05 Gneeveguilla 0-04

Sean O’Keeffe opened the scoring at the start of the second half to bring Gneeveguilla level.

The sides exchanged points twice more before the second water break to leave it Skellig Rangers 0-07 Gneeveguilla 0-07.

There was only one more point each in the final quarter leaving it all square at 0-08 each at the end of normal time and forcing the match into extra time.

Extra Time

Gneeveguilla came out in a completely different fashion to how they played in the first 60 minutes with a four-point blitz to go 0-12 to 0-08 ahead during the first half of extra time.

There was nothing left in the tank as Skellig Rangers ran out of fuel to see their challenge disappear with only one point added to their score in the entire 20 minutes of extra-time.

Gneeveguilla were crowned champions.

Final Score

Gneeveguilla 0-12 Skellig Rangers 0-9 After Extra Time