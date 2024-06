Offaly have won the Joe McDonagh Cup final, defeating neighbours Laois 2-23 to 0-26.

It is the Faithful County's first success in this competition.

Substitute Oisín Kelly and Brian Duignan scored the sides goals.

They will return to the Leinster Hurling Championship in 2025.

They will now face Cork next Saturday, while runners-up Laois will take on Wexford in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.