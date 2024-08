The four Kerry Petroleum Intermediate semi-finals will be confirmed by Sunday evening.

On Saturday, there's a 5 o'clock throw-in at Beaufort who welcome Glenbeigh-Glencar.

Peter O'Sullivan is the Glenbeigh-Glencar Manager.

Kerin's O'Rahilly's have home advantage against Fossa at 6 o'clock on Saturday.

The other two quarter finals are on Sunday with Glenflesk hosting Laune Rangers at 1 and Austin Stacks welcoming Killarney Legion to Connolly Park at 4.