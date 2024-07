Darren Gleeson has stepped down as Antrim hurling manager.

The news has been confirmed in a statement from Gleeson on the Antrim county board website.

In his five years in charge he former Tipperary goalkeeper led them to two Joe McDonagh Cup titles in 2020 and 2022.

Advertisement

They also won a Division 2 Allianz League title in 2020 and have remained in the topflight ever since.