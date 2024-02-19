Advertisement
Gleeson fully focused on her role as permanent head coach

Feb 19, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Gleeson fully focused on her role as permanent head coach
Eileen Gleeson insists she's fully focused on her role as permanent head coach of the Ireland senior women's team.

Gleeson initially took the role on an interim basis following the departure of Vera Pauw.

She left a vacancy in the FAI's key position as Head of Women's and Girl's football when she took over the head coach role.

Gleeson told the media to ask FAI Director of Football Marc Canham when asked if she'll return to that role when her contract expires after the Euro 2025 campaign

