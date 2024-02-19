Gleeson fully focused on her role as permanent head coach

Eileen Gleeson insists she's fully focused on her role as permanent head coach of the Ireland senior women's team.

Gleeson initially took the role on an interim basis following the departure of Vera Pauw.

She left a vacancy in the FAI's key position as Head of Women's and Girl's football when she took over the head coach role.

Advertisement

Gleeson told the media to ask FAI Director of Football Marc Canham when asked if she'll return to that role when her contract expires after the Euro 2025 campaign