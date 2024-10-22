Paul Geaney believes Dingle have nothing to lose as they prepare to go head to head with Dr.Crokes in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Final.

Having knocked out holders East Kerry in the last four the westerners will this Sunday bid for their first title since 1948.

Kingdom forward Geaney has been speaking about the pain of previous losses

Gavin White of Dr.Crokes meanwhile has voiced his opinion on the split season that faces Inter County players such as himself and Geaney