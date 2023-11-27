Garnacho overhead kick helps United to comfortable victory over Everton

Alejandro Garnacho's overhead kick helped Manchester United to a comfortable victory over Everton in the Premier League yesterday.

The 19-year-old's effort opened the scoring at Goodison Park, with United eventually going on to win 3-nil.

Earlier in the day, Ollie Watkins' scored the winner as Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Advertisement

That result propelled Villa into the top four at Spurs' expense.

A minute's applause was held before kick-off in north London in memory of former Tottenham player and manager Terry Venables, who died yesterday at the age of 80.

==

Advertisement

There's one game in the Premier League tonight.

Fulham start the night in 15th, three points behind visitors Wolves.

Kick off at Craven Cottage is at 8pm.