Garnacho overhead kick helps United to comfortable victory over Everton

Alejandro Garnacho's overhead kick helped Manchester United to a comfortable victory over Everton in the Premier League yesterday.
The 19-year-old's effort opened the scoring at Goodison Park, with United eventually going on to win 3-nil.
Earlier in the day, Ollie Watkins' scored the winner as Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.
That result propelled Villa into the top four at Spurs' expense.
A minute's applause was held before kick-off in north London in memory of former Tottenham player and manager Terry Venables, who died yesterday at the age of 80.
There's one game in the Premier League tonight.
Fulham start the night in 15th, three points behind visitors Wolves.
Kick off at Craven Cottage is at 8pm.