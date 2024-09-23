Games tonight in Premier and First Divisions

There are two games in SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Shamrock Rovers welcome cross-city rivals Bohemians to Tallaght.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United will look to make huge stride in their efforts to avoid the drop when they welcome Galway United to Weavers Park.

Both games kick off at 7.45pm.

There are two games in the First Division.

UCD travel to Athlone Town, and Cobh Ramblers welcome Treaty United for a Munster derby.

Both games get under away at a quarter-to-eight.