Galway remain unbeaten in Lidl Ladies National Football League

Feb 27, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Galway's unbeaten run in Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League continues.

They were 10 points to five winners over Waterford yesterday.

Cork beat Donegal by 5-11 to a single point in Mallow.

