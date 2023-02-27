Galway remain unbeaten in Lidl Ladies National Football League

Galway's unbeaten run in Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League continues.
They were 10 points to five winners over Waterford yesterday.
Cork beat Donegal by 5-11 to a single point in Mallow.
Advertisement
Galway's unbeaten run in Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League continues.
They were 10 points to five winners over Waterford yesterday.
Cork beat Donegal by 5-11 to a single point in Mallow.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus