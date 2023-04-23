Advertisement
Galway Into Connacht Senior Football Final

Apr 23, 2023 18:04 By radiokerrysport
Galway Into Connacht Senior Football Final
Galway are through to the Connacht Football Final after defeating Roscommon by 1-13 to 1-09 at Doctor Hyde Park.

The Tribesmen will face Sligo in the decider on Sunday, May the 7th.

Roscommon enter the All-Ireland series as 3rd seeds.

Down have progressed to an Ulster semi final after a 2-13 to 1-11 win over Donegal in Newry.

In Leinster, Louth came from behind to beat Westmeath, 2-10, to 1-11 in Senior Football Championship quarter final at Páirc Tailteann.

Kildare are through to the Leinster semi-final in Croke Park next Sunday after seeing off Wicklow by 1-17 to 0-10 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Dublin also progress after trouncing Laois at O'Moore Park by 4-30 to 2-09.

Offaly got the better of Meath in Tullamore by 1-10 to 0-08 points.

