Galway beaten by Mayo in NFL

Jan 28, 2024 15:58 By radiokerrysport
Galway beaten by Mayo in NFL
Mayo took the 2 points and the bragging rights from Salthill where they've beaten Galway by 2-12 to 10 points

Donegal got their Division 2 campaign underway with a 1-20 to 2-6 win over Cork.

In Division 3, Clare just edged Sligo by 9 points to 1-5, Offaly were beaten 1-11 to 10 points by Westmeath and Wicklow went down to Down by 18 points to 13 in Aughrim.

Earlier, Limerick were beaten 2-14 to 2-7 by Antrim.

In Division 4, Wexford have beaten London by 1-13 to 1-9 and Leitrim got the better of Waterford 2-17 to 1-5.

Wexford have been crowned the 2024 Walsh Cup champions this afternoon.

They outlasted Galway in the decider to take the preseason competition.

Seamus Casey scored the goal as Keith Rossiter's men as they got revenge for last year's final defeat to the same opposition.

