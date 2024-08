Galway United are the Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup winners for 2024.

They couldn't find a way past Shamrock Rovers in normal time as the game ended scoreless.

Spot kicks were needed to find a winner with Jamie Erikson scoring the winning penalty.

Advertisement

It means the Tribeswomen have won back to back titles.

There's one game down for decision in the Women's Premier Division today.

Treaty United travel to bottom side Sligo Rovers with kick off at 2pm.