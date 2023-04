In senior football, Galway and Roscommon contest a Connacht semi-final at Doctor Hyde Park from 4pm.

In Ulster, it's Down versus Donegal in a quarter final in Newry from 2.

There are also four quarter finals down for decision in Leinster.

Westmeath and Louth meet in Navan at 2 o'clock.

It's Kildare versus Wicklow at Netwatch Cullen Park from 2.30.

Dublin and Laois go head-to-head at O'Moore Park from 3.30.

And it's Offaly up against Meath in Tullamore from 4.