The Gordon Elliott-trained Galvin produced a strong finish to clinch the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Davy Russell steered the seven-year-old to victory, narrowly in front of Rachael Blackmore and A Plus Tard in second.

At Limerick, Sean O'Keeffe and Concertista combined to land the Grade Two Mares Novice Chase.

