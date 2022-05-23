Full round of games in SSE Airtricity League tonight

Dundalk boss Stephen O'Donnell has called on his players to back up their first away win of the season.

The Lilywhites won at Derry City on Friday and tonight face a tough trip to Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

O'Donnell felt it was only a matter of time before they got their maiden win on the road

Advertisement

That game kicks off at 8 while at 7:45 - Derry are away to Sligo Rovers who begin life without Liam Buckley.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers are away to Drogheda United while there are two Dublin derbies as St Patrick's Athletic entertain Bohemians and UCD travel to Shelbourne.