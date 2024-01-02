Advertisement
Sport

Full round of games in SPL this afternoon

Jan 2, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Full round of games in SPL this afternoon
Share this article

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says captain Callum McGregor is currently playing in a class of his own.

The Scotland midfielder impressed in Saturday's Old Firm win over Rangers, who they're eight points clear of at the top of the Scottish Premiership heading into today's trip to St Mirren.

Rodgers says he was tempted to bring McGregor to Leicester.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 5pm

Before that, Rangers host Kilmarnock, Dundee take on St Johnstone, Hibernian meet struggling Motherwell, Livingston host Hearts while Ross County welcome Aberdeen to the Global energy stadium. All games kick off at 3

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Winning return to action for Nadal
Advertisement
Darts semi finals take place tonight
West Ham and Brighton meet tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Solar farms to increase in 2024
Councillor calls for changes to Eircode system
North Kerry road closed following damage caused by weather
Former London Kerry Person of the Year knighted in UK's New Year's Honours List
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus