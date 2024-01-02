Full round of games in SPL this afternoon

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says captain Callum McGregor is currently playing in a class of his own.

The Scotland midfielder impressed in Saturday's Old Firm win over Rangers, who they're eight points clear of at the top of the Scottish Premiership heading into today's trip to St Mirren.

Rodgers says he was tempted to bring McGregor to Leicester.

Kick off is at 5pm

Before that, Rangers host Kilmarnock, Dundee take on St Johnstone, Hibernian meet struggling Motherwell, Livingston host Hearts while Ross County welcome Aberdeen to the Global energy stadium. All games kick off at 3