Fulham lose to Newcastle in FA Cup

The lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, Maidstone United, will be the first team outside the top five divisions in the fifth round draw in 46 years this afternoon.

The sixth-tier club progressed with a shock 2-1 win at home to promotion-chasing Ipswich from the Championship.

Newcastle are also through to the last-16 thanks to a 2-nil victory at Fulham, Brighton eased past Sheffield United 5-2 and Luton edged Everton 2-1 with a stoppage time winner.

Liverpool host Norwich this afternoon in their first game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he'll be stepping down at the end of the season.

Before that, there's a midlands derby when West Brom welcome Wolves and Southampton travel to Watford.

Manchester United aim to avoid an upset this evening when they visit Newport, for whom Kerry's Shane McLaughlin plays.

===

Xavi will step down as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season.

He announced the decision after their 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal, a result which leaves them 10 points off LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi has been in charge for less than three years, having been appointed as manager of his former club in November 2021.

===

Nigeria have reached the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-nil victory over Cameroon.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman got the goals in the each half.

Nigeria will face Angola, who were 3-nil winners over Namibia, in the quarter-finals.

The last 16 of the African Cup of Nations continues this evening.

Equatorial Guinea and Guinea do battle in the first of two games today.

They meet at 5pm while a Mo Salah less Egypt look to book their place in the next round as they take on the Democratic Republic of Congo from 8pm.