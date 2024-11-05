Fulham beat Brentford

Fulham came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in last night's west London derby in the Premier League.

Vitaly Janelt put the visitors ahead in the first half at Craven Cottage.

However, substitute Harry Wilson scored twice for the home side in injury-time of the second half.

With the result Marco Silva's side go 9th in the table.

Sheffield United can move into the Championship's automatic promotion places tonight, with the top two not playing until tomorrow.

They'd move above Leeds with victory at Bristol City.

Watford will attempt to strengthen their place in the play-off spots as they go to Swansea.