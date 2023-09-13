Advertisement
Friendly win for England in Scotland

Sep 13, 2023 08:13 By radiokerrysport
Friendly win for England in Scotland
Goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saw England beat Scotland 3-1 in a friendly at Hampden Park last night.

A Harry Maguire own goal got the Scots on the scoresheet.

