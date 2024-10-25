Advertisement
Sport

Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Oct 25, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrysport
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

Today:

Kerry are away to Limerick tonight in the EA Sports Men's U17 League Of Ireland.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

Advertisement

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7.45

Castleisand home to Mastergeeha

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Warriors tonight have first of two home games this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Road in North Kerry closed for number of hours as truck goes off the road
Motorists advised to expect surface water on roads around Kerry
Kerry Hospice granted planning for palliative care unit extension
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus