Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Today:
Kerry are away to Limerick tonight in the EA Sports Men's U17 League Of Ireland.
Kick-off is at 7.45.
Advertisement
Charleville Cheese Premier A
7.45
Castleisand home to Mastergeeha
Today:
Kerry are away to Limerick tonight in the EA Sports Men's U17 League Of Ireland.
Kick-off is at 7.45.
Charleville Cheese Premier A
7.45
Castleisand home to Mastergeeha
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus