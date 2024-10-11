Friday local soccer fixtures & results

U16 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B
Celtic Goal scorers: Tobias Iheme, Mark Bartlett and Andrew Sheehan
Today:
U12 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic A v Camp A, 7.45PM
