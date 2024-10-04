Advertisement
Sport

Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Oct 4, 2024 07:32 By radiokerrynews
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Boys U15 Division 2

Killarney Celtic B 5-2 Killarney Athletic B

Celtic Goalscorers

Majd Khaleel x 2

Simon Sirotiak x 2

Hammad Atiq

Athletic scorers:

Rob Murphy

Martin Villa

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
