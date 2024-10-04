Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Boys U15 Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 5-2 Killarney Athletic B
Celtic Goalscorers
Advertisement
Majd Khaleel x 2
Simon Sirotiak x 2
Hammad Atiq
Advertisement
Athletic scorers:
Rob Murphy
Martin Villa
Boys U15 Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 5-2 Killarney Athletic B
Celtic Goalscorers
Majd Khaleel x 2
Simon Sirotiak x 2
Hammad Atiq
Athletic scorers:
Rob Murphy
Martin Villa
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus