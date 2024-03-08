Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Cup
Iveragh V Killarney Athletic
2 -2 at full time
Extra time: Iveragh 2 Killarney athletic 4
Today:
Charleville Cheese Division One
7-30
Tralee Dynamos B v Mainebank A
Venue Mounthawk Park
