Sport

Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 8, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Cup
Iveragh V Killarney Athletic
2 -2 at full time
Extra time: Iveragh 2 Killarney athletic 4

Today:

Charleville Cheese Division One
7-30
Tralee Dynamos B v Mainebank A
Venue Mounthawk Park

