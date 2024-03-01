Advertisement
Sport

Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 1, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
U14 Girls Regional Cup

MEK Galaxy 2-0 Newcastle West Town

U13 Boys Division 1

Fenit 1-1 Castleisland

Today:

U12 Girl’s Cup

Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha, 4:30pm

U12 Boy’s Premier

Dingle v Listowel Celtic, 7pm

