Thursday Night KSBGL games -

John Murphy 12’s Cup semi-final

Ballyhar Dynamos 1-2 Listowel Celtic

*Listowel Celtic will play St Brendan’s Park in the final on Monday.

12’s Girls Premier

MEK Galaxy 2-2 Camp Juniors

(MEK are two points clear of Camp Juniors in second place but Camp have a game to play)

Fixtures

Advertisement

Charleville Cheese Division 1A

7.00 Lissard Wanderers v MEK Galaxy. Venue: Mounthawk Park.