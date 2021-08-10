Fresh doubt over Kerry v Tyrone fixture this morning

The All Ireland semi final clash between Kerry and Tyrone has been thrown into some fresh doubt overnight.

The Irish Independent are reporting that Tyrone requested a 2-week deferral of the game, which was turned down by the GAA.

We heard yesterday that the game had been put back six days and set for Saturday week, August 21st

But Tyrone GAA chairman Mickey Kerr has said that a decision on whether or not Tyrone will be able to meet the new date won’t be taken until the weekend. He added that playing on the 21st could contravene return to play protocols set by the UK Institute of Sport.

Kerr also said he understands that this is not ideal for Kerry and creates difficulties for Peter Keane's preparations for the game

========

This year's All Ireland football final could clash with a Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier.

Tyrone's semi-final with Kerry has been deferred until Saturday August 21st due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Red Hand panel.

That's seen the All Ireland final pushed back to Saturday September 4th.

Ireland are scheduled to play Azerbaijan at 5pm that evening in the Aviva Stadium

========

The LGFA has capitalised on the deferral of the All Ireland football semi-final clash of Tyrone and Kerry.

They’ve moved their All Ireland semi meeting of Meath and Cork from Tuam to Croke Park this Sunday.

That will be part of a double header with the Under-20 football final clash of Roscommon and Offaly.