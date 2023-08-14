Advertisement
Sport

France out-half Ntamack set to miss World Cup

Aug 14, 2023 12:48 By radiokerrysport
France out-half Ntamack set to miss World Cup
France out-half Romain Ntamack will miss the World Cup with a knee injury.

The Toulouse star sustained ACL damage in Saturday's clash with Scotland.

France begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on September the 8th.

