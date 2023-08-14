France out-half Ntamack set to miss World Cup

France out-half Romain Ntamack will miss the World Cup with a knee injury.
The Toulouse star sustained ACL damage in Saturday's clash with Scotland.
France begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on September the 8th.
Advertisement
France out-half Romain Ntamack will miss the World Cup with a knee injury.
The Toulouse star sustained ACL damage in Saturday's clash with Scotland.
France begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on September the 8th.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus