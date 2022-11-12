Fossa crowned Junior Premier Champions

The opening score came from a dead ball effort from David Clifford with Listry equalising after 5 minutes through Ruairi Murphy.

Points from Gary O Sullivan and Paudie Clifford had the sides level before a neat finish from Paudie Clifford gave Fossa a 3 point lead on 10 minutes, 1-2 to 0-2.

But this was as far as Fossa were to be ahead at the time. Some great scores from both sides, saw Listry win out the period by 2 points and trailed by the minimum as half time approached. Listry 0-8 Fossa 1-6.

Advertisement

Another Paudie Clifford point on the stroke of half time meant Fossa lead by 2 at the short whistle, 1-7 to 0-8.

But it was all Listry in the early stages of the second half, outscoring Fossa 7 points to 2 to lead 0-15 to 1-9 after 45 minutes.

David Clifford was keeping Fossa in the game and a free narrowed the gap to 2.

Advertisement

Two points followed by Listry before another from Fossa meant a goal was needed to draw level with a couple of minutes on the clock.

And who else, Paudie Clifford with his second goal meant the sides were level on 60 minutes, 2-11 to 0-17

A Listry point and their supporters thought they had won it but a massive score from David Clifford forced extra time, 2-12 to 0-18.

Advertisement

In the opening ten minutes Fossa scored two points to Listry's one before a penalty which was perfectly converted by David Clifford, 3-14 to 0-19 and a 4 point lead for Fossa after 70 minutes.

Fossa's single point was outnumboured to Listry's 3 meaning there was 2 points in it with 79 minutes gone.

But that man again David Clifford, found himself one and one and burried it passed David Carroll and that was all she wrote.

Advertisement

Fossa 4-15 Listry 0-22