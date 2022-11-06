Advertisement
Fossa and Listry to contest Junior Premier Club Football final

Nov 6, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Fossa and Listry to contest Junior Premier Club Football final
Fossa and Listry are to meet in the final of the Junior Premier Club Football Championship.

The last four saw Fossa overcome Ardfert 0-14 to 1-10 as Listry got the better of Ballymac 2-11 to 1-8.

Ballymac were ahead at half-time by 1-4 to 0-3. Listry dominated upon the resumption, 2 goals in a minute by Aaron O'Shea helping them to a 2-4 to 1-4 advantage after 35 minutes. Ballymac finally got their first score of the period after 16 minutes and they trailed 2-8 to 1-5 with 14 minutes to go. However the damage had been done and Listry progressed.

