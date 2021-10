Former Down manager Pete McGrath has refused to rule out a second stint as their senior football manager.

McGrath was at the helm with the Mourne County between 1989 and 2002 and oversaw them winning the All-Ireland in 1991 and 1994.

The county has been without a manager since July when Paddy Tally's three year term came to an end.

McGrath says the county board will approach their preferred choice rather than candidates going to them.

He does seem interested though.