Kerry's former All Ireland winning captain Dara O'Cinneide says it's the end of an era for Dublin football.

The six in a row All Ireland champions lost to Mayo in the senior semi final on Saturday.

Mayo will face Kerry or Tyrone in the final on September 11th as they bid to end a 70 year wait for the Sam Maguire Cup.

O'Cinneide believes Dublin's fall is reflective of a natural cycle in the game.