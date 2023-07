Former Kerry captain Billy O'Shea believes the Kingdom are in a good place going into the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Jack O'Connor's side qualified for the last four with a 2-18 to 12 points victory over Tyrone, which has set-up a showdown with Derry, who advanced thanks to a 1-12 to 1-8 win over Cork.

Kerry against Derry has been fixed for Sunday July 16th at 4 and O'Shea isn't expecting that to be easy